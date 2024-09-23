Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Unichem Laboratories to consider proposal for consolidation of generic formulations biz in US

Board of Unichem Laboratories to consider proposal for consolidation of generic formulations biz in US

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

On 30 September 2024

The Board of Unichem Laboratories will meet on 30 September 2024 to consider and approve integration and consolidation of the generics formulations business in the US market of M/s. Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC (wholly owned subsidiary of Company's holding company, Ipca Laboratories) into Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. (company's wholly owned subsidiary) so as to consolidate all the Ipca Group's USA generics formulations business under one entity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time highs at open; Adani Total, Mankind up 6%

Vodafone Idea soars 8% on Rs 30k-cr deal with Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung

KEC International surges 3% after bagging orders worth Rs 1,003 cr; details

Tata Sons' Rs 1,500 crore GST demand dismissed in Docomo settlement case

LIVE news: India, US sign agreement to set up semiconductor fab for national security

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story