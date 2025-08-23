BOBCARD standalone net profit declines 24.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.17% to Rs 438.10 crore

Net profit of BOBCARD declined 24.99% to Rs 21.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.17% to Rs 438.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 387.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.438.10387.1110.5027.7332.8542.7928.7238.7121.0728.09

