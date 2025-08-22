UTI Asset Management Company allots 65,927 equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 65,927 equity shares under ESOS on 22 August 2025. Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,28,11,72,140 (12,81,17,214 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,28,18,31,410 (12,81,83,141 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

