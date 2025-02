Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 453.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.99% to Rs 443.47 crore

Net profit of Bodal Chemicals rose 453.06% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.99% to Rs 443.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 338.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.443.47338.5510.037.0526.6916.439.431.925.420.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News