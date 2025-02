ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 67.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 1496.66 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering declined 67.59% to Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 1496.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1492.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1496.661492.527.908.26102.92115.7252.1888.6820.0761.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News