ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 210.90 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 2.52% to Rs 949.89 croreNet loss of ESAF Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 210.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 112.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income declined 2.52% to Rs 949.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 974.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income949.89974.40 -3 OPM %7.2241.80 -PBDT-282.39149.85 PL PBT-282.39149.85 PL NP-210.90112.14 PL
