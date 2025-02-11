Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 210.90 crore in the December 2024 quarter

ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 210.90 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income decline 2.52% to Rs 949.89 crore

Net loss of ESAF Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 210.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 112.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income declined 2.52% to Rs 949.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 974.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income949.89974.40 -3 OPM %7.2241.80 -PBDT-282.39149.85 PL PBT-282.39149.85 PL NP-210.90112.14 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Epic Energy standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Adarsh Plant Protect standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Samtex Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aeonx Digital Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story