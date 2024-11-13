Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 293.94% to Rs 1.30 crore

Net Loss of Bodhtree Consulting reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 293.94% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.300.33-63.08-21.21-0.710.09-0.73-0.02-0.72-0.06

