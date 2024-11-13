Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit declines 60.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.30% to Rs 2.00 croreNet profit of Prerna Infrabuild declined 60.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 68.30% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.006.31 -68 OPM %-84.0024.56 -PBDT0.171.85 -91 PBT0.131.79 -93 NP0.501.25 -60
