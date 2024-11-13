XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 46.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.81% to Rs 48.74 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech declined 46.55% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.81% to Rs 48.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.48.7457.8911.1214.825.568.243.586.062.715.07

