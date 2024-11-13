Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 10.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 10.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.74% to Rs 3414.67 crore

Net profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 10.98% to Rs 688.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 620.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.74% to Rs 3414.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3440.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3414.673440.17 -1 OPM %22.0521.71 -PBDT859.17779.60 10 PBT780.26705.70 11 NP688.64620.52 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 59.28% recorded in 43 seats till 3pm

Premium

A litmus test for fintech IPOs as MobiKwik inches closer to listing

Coldplay set for 4th show in India, this time in Ahmedabad; check pricing

Eicher Motors Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 8.3% to Rs 1,100 cr

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story