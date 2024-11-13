Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 10.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.74% to Rs 3414.67 crore

Net profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 10.98% to Rs 688.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 620.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.74% to Rs 3414.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3440.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3414.673440.1722.0521.71859.17779.60780.26705.70688.64620.52

