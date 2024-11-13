Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 12.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.00% to Rs 77.67 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 12.00% to Rs 14.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.00% to Rs 77.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.77.6764.1935.2040.9324.0527.4521.9325.6714.4416.41

