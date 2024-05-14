Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 261.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 261.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 3.27% to Rs 4105.38 crore

Net profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reported to Rs 261.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1608.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 4105.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3975.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 684.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1676.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.55% to Rs 16882.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16303.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4105.383975.37 3 16882.5916303.39 4 OPM %18.5817.05 -17.2610.59 - PBDT817.01661.76 23 2947.951771.82 66 PBT733.29593.08 24 2634.591532.55 72 NP261.84-1608.81 LP 684.41-1676.05 LP

First Published: May 14 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

