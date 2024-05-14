Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.12% to Rs 31.19 crore

Net profit of Shree Vasu Logistics declined 16.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.12% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.20% to Rs 3.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.45% to Rs 123.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

