Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.12% to Rs 31.19 crore

Net profit of Shree Vasu Logistics declined 16.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.12% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.20% to Rs 3.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.45% to Rs 123.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.1925.54 22 123.07100.51 22 OPM %25.1029.84 -26.5725.73 - PBDT5.565.36 4 23.5818.81 25 PBT0.200.87 -77 4.103.14 31 NP0.200.24 -17 3.122.05 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 308.33% in the December 2023 quarter

AVG Logistics gains after securing 6-year parcel train leasing contract from Indian Railways

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock Alert: Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp

RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 239 cr from Southern Railway

Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 124.57% in the March 2024 quarter

KJMC Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vishal Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story