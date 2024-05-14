Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 11.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 11.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 11.81% to Rs 117.86 crore

Net profit of Zim Laboratories rose 11.74% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 117.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.39% to Rs 17.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.81% to Rs 367.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales117.86105.41 12 367.42398.53 -8 OPM %13.2814.66 -11.2513.05 - PBDT14.9014.87 0 39.5952.82 -25 PBT11.009.94 11 23.6435.36 -33 NP8.097.24 12 17.2524.43 -29

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

