Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 13.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 5.65% to Rs 295.47 crore

Net profit of Nelcast rose 13.17% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 295.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.95% to Rs 54.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.23% to Rs 1266.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1263.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales295.47313.18 -6 1266.941263.97 0 OPM %5.276.01 -7.286.28 - PBDT11.4012.45 -8 74.9564.33 17 PBT5.415.99 -10 50.8240.32 26 NP5.074.48 13 54.4129.74 83

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

