Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 82.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.68% to Rs 359.02 croreNet profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 82.64% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 359.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 380.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 83.38% to Rs 490.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2948.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 1605.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1688.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
