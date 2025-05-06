Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 82.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.68% to Rs 359.02 crore

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 82.64% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 359.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 380.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.38% to Rs 490.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2948.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 1605.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1688.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

359.02380.651605.431688.48-3.58-11.52-1.67-2.9220.9921.9481.18-264.4412.7414.1548.30-295.7811.5466.46490.162948.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News