Shrem InvIT standalone net profit rises 74.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 282.00 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT rose 74.13% to Rs 101.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 282.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 247.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.69% to Rs 454.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 558.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 1185.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1208.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales282.00247.28 14 1185.251208.67 -2 OPM %77.8572.90 -80.9886.30 - PBDT101.6258.36 74 454.11558.48 -19 PBT101.6258.36 74 454.11558.48 -19 NP101.6258.36 74 454.11558.48 -19

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

