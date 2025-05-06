Shrem InvIT standalone net profit rises 74.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 282.00 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT rose 74.13% to Rs 101.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 282.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 247.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.69% to Rs 454.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 558.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 1185.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1208.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

