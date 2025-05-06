Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 5333.33% to Rs 1.63 crore

Net Loss of Savani Financials reported to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5333.33% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2633.33% to Rs 3.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.630.03 5333 3.280.12 2633 OPM %-241.10-2800.00 --257.01-1608.33 - PBDT-3.95-0.88 -349 -8.57-2.00 -329 PBT-4.05-0.88 -360 -8.84-2.00 -342 NP-4.00-0.88 -355 -8.79-2.00 -340

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

