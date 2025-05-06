Zee Media Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.80% to Rs 117.48 crore

Net loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 22.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.80% to Rs 117.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 100.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 85.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 454.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 457.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

117.48134.72454.88457.69-6.0819.58-6.47-10.62-10.1632.38-50.58-52.92-32.9512.02-144.70-109.74-22.680.19-100.33-85.99

