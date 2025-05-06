Mittal Life Style standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.46% to Rs 21.27 crore

Net profit of Mittal Life Style declined 33.33% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.46% to Rs 21.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.72% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 72.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

21.2716.8272.0267.382.912.974.043.590.620.492.742.380.480.431.752.170.540.812.301.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News