DCM Shriram standalone net profit rises 50.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 2778.11 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram rose 50.21% to Rs 174.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 2778.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2335.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.91% to Rs 566.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 11706.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10610.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
