Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 97.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 414.81 crore

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 97.71% to Rs 70.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3053.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 414.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 369.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.414.81369.223.83-6.5651.47-65.3743.20-73.1670.063053.97

