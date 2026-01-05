Bondada Engg rises after securing Rs 627-cr BESS project from AP TRANSCO

Bondada Engineering rose 1.35% to Rs 375 after the company received a LoA worth Rs 627 crore from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (AP TRANSCO) for the development of a large-scale Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project.

Under the contract, Bondada Engineering will act as the Battery Energy Storage Developer on a buildownoperate (BOO) basis for setting up a 225 MW / 450 MWh standalone BESS. The project is scheduled to be executed within 18 months from the date of receipt of the LoA.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom, renewable energy, and Indian railways sectors.