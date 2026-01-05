Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Cyient Ltd and MTAR Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 January 2026.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd soared 10.48% to Rs 3342 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42670 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd spiked 6.65% to Rs 43.63. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 185.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 108.15 lakh shares in the past one month. PC Jeweller Ltd surged 5.75% to Rs 10.11. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.3 lakh shares in the past one month. Cyient Ltd gained 5.58% to Rs 1168.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45926 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26838 shares in the past one month.