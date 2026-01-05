Tips Films Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd and Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 January 2026.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd and Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 January 2026.

Tips Films Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 504 at 09:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1873 shares in the past one month.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 66.16. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 159.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.93 lakh shares in the past one month. Naksh Precious Metals Ltd spiked 16.49% to Rs 6.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42973 shares in the past one month. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd jumped 15.34% to Rs 175.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19305 shares in the past one month.