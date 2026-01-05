Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Park Medi World approves acquisition of Krishna Super-speciality Hospital

Board of Park Medi World approves acquisition of Krishna Super-speciality Hospital

Image
Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

At meeting held on 05 January 2026

The board of Park Medi World at its meeting held on 05 January 2026 has approved the acquisition of whole of existing shareholding of Krishna Super-speciality Hospital which owns and operates Mahip Hospitals for a consideration of Rs 40 crore.

Strategically positioned in the heart of Bathinda, Krishna Super-speciality Hospital serves as a vital healthcare hub for both urban and rural districts, offering a centralized location for multiple super-specialties.

Park Medi World has been managing operations of Krishna Super-speciality Hospital since July 2025, and has now acquired 100% shareholding from the current promoters.

With the addition of this hospital, Park Group increases its hospital capacity and strengthens its infrastructure, supporting its plan to reach a total of 5,260 beds by March 2028.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade with minor cuts; realty shares rally for 3rd day

Sigachi Industries appoints Atul Dhavle as Chief People Officer

Nisus Finance Services rises after NCCCL bags Rs 112.5 crore Lodha order

Bank of Maharashtra gains after total deposits rise 15% YoY to Rs 3.21 lakh crore in Q3

Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story