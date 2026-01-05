Dollar index rises to near 4-week high on safe haven demand

The dollar index climbed to a near four week high during early Asian trades on Monday amid safe haven demand after renewed geopolitical tensions following the United States (US) capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Media reported over the weekend that the US President Donald Trump administration launched a large-scale strike against Venezuela and detained President Maduro to face charges, without congressional approval. Meanwhile, investors are now closely watching key US indicators this week, including ISM Manufacturing data, ADP employment figures, JOLTS job openings, and non-farm payrolls report, which could offer more clues on the path of US interest rates. Additional Federal Reserve rate cuts are anticipated in 2026. The dollar index hat measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.43, up 0.28% on the day.

