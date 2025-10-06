Zydus receives Health Canada approval for generic Liothyronine tablets

Zydus Lifesciences has received NOC (Notice of Compliance) from Health Canada for generic Liothyronine tablets 5 mcg and 25 mcg.

Liothyronine tablets, a synthetic form of the thyroid hormone T3 (triiodothyronine), are primarily indicated for treating hypothyroidism.

ZDS- Liothyronine tablets will be manufactured at Zydus' plant in Ahmedabad SEZ.

Liothyronine tablets had annual sales of 10.9 mn CAD (Canadian Dollars) in Canada (IQVIA MAT June 2025).

