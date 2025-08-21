Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd, Master Trust Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd and Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2025.

Bonlon Industries Ltd crashed 12.09% to Rs 37.3 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22305 shares in the past one month.

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd tumbled 8.12% to Rs 14.14. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62850 shares in the past one month. Master Trust Ltd lost 7.72% to Rs 149.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73030 shares in the past one month. HLE Glascoat Ltd slipped 5.99% to Rs 503.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76250 shares in the past one month.