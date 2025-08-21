Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
U. Y. Fincorp Ltd, Master Trust Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd and Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2025.

Bonlon Industries Ltd crashed 12.09% to Rs 37.3 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22305 shares in the past one month.

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd tumbled 8.12% to Rs 14.14. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62850 shares in the past one month.

Master Trust Ltd lost 7.72% to Rs 149.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73030 shares in the past one month.

HLE Glascoat Ltd slipped 5.99% to Rs 503.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76250 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd corrected 5.84% to Rs 172.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84536 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34451 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

