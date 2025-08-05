Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 21.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.18% to Rs 81.00 crore

Net profit of Borana Weaves rose 21.27% to Rs 12.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.18% to Rs 81.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.81.0062.2221.1626.1717.2715.4514.4912.2012.2010.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News