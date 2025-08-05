Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 22.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 740.26 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT rose 22.17% to Rs 156.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 740.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 627.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.740.26627.7574.3270.74373.86331.23259.05234.32156.71128.27

