Crystal Business System reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net loss of Crystal Business System reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 44.25% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.602.87-38.756.97-0.540.20-0.630.09-0.630.07

