TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 27.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.59% to Rs 45.77 crore

Net profit of TAAL Enterprises rose 27.42% to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 45.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.45.7747.9733.3629.4119.7916.6618.7915.2113.7110.76

