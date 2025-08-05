Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 73.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.02% to Rs 9.97 crore

Net profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars rose 73.21% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.02% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.977.0210.8310.111.370.801.270.720.970.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News