VTM standalone net profit declines 12.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.73% to Rs 71.99 crore

Net profit of VTM declined 12.05% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 71.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.71.9959.1411.7013.978.899.426.107.154.605.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News