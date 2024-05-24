Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borosil consolidated net profit rises 61.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Borosil consolidated net profit rises 61.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.65% to Rs 228.88 crore

Net profit of Borosil rose 61.27% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.65% to Rs 228.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.99% to Rs 65.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.06% to Rs 942.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 741.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales228.88176.54 30 942.25741.58 27 OPM %8.346.36 -14.088.99 - PBDT22.6413.86 63 141.7584.24 68 PBT6.662.23 199 87.8356.68 55 NP5.083.15 61 65.8751.87 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Borosil Renewables reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Borosil consolidated net profit rises 134.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Borosil Renewables board OKs raising Rs 500 cr

Borosil Renewables jumps as board OKs raising Rs 500 cr via rights issue

Borosil Renewables slumps on reporting net loss of Rs 15 cr in Q3 FY23

Advance Metering Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Green Power Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arunis Abode consolidated net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VTM standalone net profit rises 24.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story