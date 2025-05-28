Bosch consolidated net profit declines 1.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.00% to Rs 4910.60 croreNet profit of Bosch declined 1.86% to Rs 553.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 564.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 4910.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4233.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.11% to Rs 2015.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2491.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 18087.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16727.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
