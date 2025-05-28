Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bosch consolidated net profit declines 1.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit declines 1.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.00% to Rs 4910.60 crore

Net profit of Bosch declined 1.86% to Rs 553.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 564.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 4910.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4233.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.11% to Rs 2015.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2491.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 18087.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16727.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4910.604233.40 16 18087.4016727.10 8 OPM %13.1713.16 -12.7712.52 - PBDT877.60779.40 13 3106.502766.40 12 PBT778.40660.60 18 2730.902336.90 17 NP553.50564.00 -2 2015.202491.30 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ajax Engineering standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Indef Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 13.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Dangee Dums reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bartronics India standalone net profit declines 53.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Ravikumar Distilleries standalone net profit declines 97.78% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story