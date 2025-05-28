Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dangee Dums reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dangee Dums reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 8.50% to Rs 6.51 crore

Net Loss of Dangee Dums reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 26.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.516.00 9 26.8425.01 7 OPM %16.446.00 -18.2619.03 - PBDT0.67-0.05 LP 3.723.58 4 PBT-0.60-1.29 53 -0.84-1.25 33 NP-0.17-0.89 81 -0.52-0.88 41

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

