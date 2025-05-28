Ajax Engineering standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 755.75 crore

Net profit of Ajax Engineering rose 3.04% to Rs 90.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 755.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 657.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.52% to Rs 260.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 225.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 2073.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1741.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

755.75657.202073.921741.4014.6716.6215.3415.82125.00121.34361.82312.19122.18118.77350.89301.9290.9588.27260.10225.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News