Ajax Engineering standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 755.75 croreNet profit of Ajax Engineering rose 3.04% to Rs 90.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 755.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 657.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.52% to Rs 260.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 225.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 2073.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1741.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
