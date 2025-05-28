Indef Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 13.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.97% to Rs 51.59 crore

Net profit of Indef Manufacturing declined 13.04% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.97% to Rs 51.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.11% to Rs 34.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 176.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

51.5957.30176.72179.5320.6623.2117.3416.2114.8716.8847.2041.8613.5915.7842.0437.5310.1411.6634.2427.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News