Indef Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 13.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.97% to Rs 51.59 croreNet profit of Indef Manufacturing declined 13.04% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.97% to Rs 51.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.11% to Rs 34.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 176.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content