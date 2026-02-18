Bosch Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 35295, down 0.21% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.31% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% rally in NIFTY and a 29.15% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35295, down 0.21% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25671.35. The Sensex is at 83253.94, down 0.24%.Bosch Ltd has lost around 3.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28174.55, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2726 shares today, compared to the daily average of 20778 shares in last one month.