Central Bank of India soars 1.08%

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.35, up 1.08% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25671.35. The Sensex is at 83253.94, down 0.24%. Central Bank of India has risen around 0.24% in last one month.