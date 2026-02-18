Punjab & Sind Bank gains for third consecutive session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 27.92, up 1.97% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.83% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.23% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27.92, up 1.97% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25671.35. The Sensex is at 83253.94, down 0.24%. Punjab & Sind Bank has slipped around 1.1% in last one month.