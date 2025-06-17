Brahmaputra Infra climbs after bagging Rs 24-cr orders from NHAI & WRD Assam

Brahmaputra Infrastructure rallied 4.95% to Rs 69.35 after the company has received two separate orders totalling to Rs 24.33 crore from National Highway Authority of India and Water Resources Department (WRD) in Assam.

The first order, valued at Rs 16.95 crore, was received from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for various infrastructure works on the four-laning of the JorabatShillong (Barapani) section of NH-40 (New NH-6). The scope of work includes the construction of rainwater drainage at 13th Mile near CASFOS, Byrnihat, a steel footpath along Bridge no. 59/4 on the LHS, foot-over bridges (FOBs) at various locations, service roads, truck lay-bys, and street light facilities along the project highway. The work will be executed on an item rate (percentage) basis and is expected to be completed within 12 months.

The second order, valued at Rs 7.38 crore, was awarded by the Water Resource Department for The procurement involves works for Additional High Priority Underwater Riverbank Protection Works (Section 1) and Above Water Riverbank Protection Works (Section 2) in the Lakhimpur (Dhakuwakhana, Bonpuroi), Biswanath, and Sonitpur districts of Assam. This is under Package No. W9-LBS, Lot 3, as part of the ADBs Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project. The project aims to address riverbank erosion issues and improve flood resilience in the region. The Letter of Acceptance (LoA) has been issued for the awarded contract, signaling the start of the project. The work is expected to be completed within 14 months.