Hindustan Zinc Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 491, down 4.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24841.65. The Sensex is at 81516.35, down 0.34%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has gained around 9.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9358.25, down 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.81 lakh shares in last one month.