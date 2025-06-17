Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1109.7, down 3.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.7% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% rally in NIFTY and a 9.42% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1109.7, down 3.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24841.65. The Sensex is at 81516.35, down 0.34%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has lost around 7.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22039.45, down 1.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1118, down 2.71% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd tumbled 10.7% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% rally in NIFTY and a 9.42% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 38.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

