Aurobindo Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1109.7, down 3.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24841.65. The Sensex is at 81516.35, down 0.34%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has lost around 7.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22039.45, down 1.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.99 lakh shares in last one month.