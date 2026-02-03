Associate Sponsors

Japanese yen recovers amid policy signals and election focus

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
The Japanese yen moved back above 155 per dollar on Tuesday after two days of losses, even as the US dollar remained underpinned by strong economic data and a more hawkish Federal Reserve outlook. The dollar index hovered near 97.3 following a sharp rebound earlier in the week. Pressure on the yen has persisted amid domestic political developments, after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signaled that a weaker currency could benefit exporters. With a snap lower house election set for February 8 and expectations of expansionary fiscal policies, investors remain cautious. Attention now shifts to Fridays US jobs report, though its release could be delayed by a partial government shutdown.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

