Motilal Oswal Wealth standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.29% to Rs 170.37 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Wealth declined 4.25% to Rs 72.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 170.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.79% to Rs 151.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.74% to Rs 488.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 367.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

