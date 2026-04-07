Shares of Brainbees Solutions rose 11.20% to Rs 252.70 on Tuesday, marking gains for the fourth consecutive session.

The stock has now rallied 21.29% over four trading sessions. On a one-year basis, however, the stock remains lower by 21.34%.

Brainbees Solutions operates in the wholesale trade and contract manufacturing of maternity, baby and kids products, while also offering education and training facilitation services. The company runs its own single brand retail chain under the Babyhug label, giving it a presence across both wholesale and retail channels. Its customers range from retailers in the mother and child segment to expecting mothers, parents of children up to 12 years old, and franchise partners and institutions in the education and training sector.