Brainbees Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Waaree Energies Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2026.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd lost 4.65% to Rs 219.45 at 10:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Waaree Energies Ltd crashed 3.86% to Rs 2936. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month. Hexaware Technologies Ltd tumbled 3.79% to Rs 573.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month. Oil India Ltd pared 3.31% to Rs 449.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.27 lakh shares in the past one month.